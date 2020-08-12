People using, distributing fraudulent face mask exemption cards could face felony charge | KOB 4
People using, distributing fraudulent face mask exemption cards could face felony charge

KOB Web Staff
Created: August 12, 2020 09:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health warns that fraudulent Face Mask Exemption Cards are being distributed in the state. 

The cards feature the logos of the New Mexico Department of Health and the U.S. Justice Department.

However, the Department of Health insists the cards are fake, and warns distributing or using a card could result in a person being charged with a fourth-degree felony. 

“People lying about a medical condition to get out of wearing a facemask literally puts their lives and that of those around them at risk,” said Department of Health Cabinet Secretary Kathy Kunkel. “New Mexicans deserve to feel safe out in public, and fraudulent messaging like this is both illegal and potentially dangerous to people’s health.”

People in New Mexico are required to wear a face covering in public to help slow the spread of COVID-19 unless they have a notice from their healthcare provider. 


