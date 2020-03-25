People warned about borrowing from predatory lenders during pandemic

"It's a great time for predatory lenders," said Nadine Buerger, who works for U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union. "So, title loans-- these amazing offers seem too good to be true that may give you a fast check upfront and then charge you with an APR that you will never be able to catch up and pay because they offer you, they promise you quick money. Stay away from that! Talk to your trustworthy local financial institutions."

For a limited time, many financial institutions are offering loans with low or no fees. But experts urge borrowers to shop around, ask a lot of questions and beware of fast cash coming from an unfamiliar group.