People watch as Zozoba, their worries burn in Santa Fe
Brittany Costello
August 30, 2019 10:12 PM
SANTA FE, N.M.- Old Man Gloom went up in flames Friday night despite the threat of rain and wind.
Thousands of people gathered at Fort Marcy Park to watch their worries, which were stuffed inside Zozobra, burn.
"I put stuff in there, just like my worries for the past year," Nicole Garcia said.
Another onlooker said burning her worries away is a tradition.
"One year I put a picture of my ex-boyfriend in there," Dominique Hagins said. "Yeah, I watched that burn."
This year, Zozobra brought back the 70s with a John Travolta inspired disco tux and bright gold hair.
It only took a few minutes for Old Man Gloom to be transformed into a pile of dust.
Following the burning of Zozobra, fireworks filled the sky over Santa Fe.
