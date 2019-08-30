People watch as Zozoba, their worries burn in Santa Fe

Another onlooker said burning her worries away is a tradition.

"One year I put a picture of my ex-boyfriend in there," Dominique Hagins said. "Yeah, I watched that burn."

This year, Zozobra brought back the 70s with a John Travolta inspired disco tux and bright gold hair.

It only took a few minutes for Old Man Gloom to be transformed into a pile of dust.

Following the burning of Zozobra, fireworks filled the sky over Santa Fe.