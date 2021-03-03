People who cut COVID-19 vaccine line could face $5,000 fine

Tessa Mentus
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexicans could be fined up to $5,000 for lying to get a COVID-19 vaccine ahead of when they would be eligible.
The state's vaccine registration portal is primarily based on the honor system.
It doesn't require documentation if a person indicates they have health conditions that would place them in a higher priority phase.
New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins said they are aware that people are cutting the line.
"We're still looking at limited supply versus demand, and we're seeing that people are doing things outside of our provider guidance, and we need to make sure people understand there are consequences to that - either to the vaccine provider or the person receiving the vaccine," Collins said. "Please be honest, and please follow our guidance, and if you have any questions please reach out to me directly or someone on my team at DOH."
Collins did not say whether the state has fined anyone yet.
