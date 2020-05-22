'Perfect storm' hits Farmington business, forcing it to temporarily close | KOB 4
'Perfect storm' hits Farmington business, forcing it to temporarily close

Diana Castillo
Updated: May 22, 2020 06:43 PM
Created: May 22, 2020 06:04 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Three Rivers Brewery in Farmington is temporarily closing.

"Basically, we got hit by the perfect storm," co-owner Bob Beckley. 

Three Rivers is in the phase one area of a downtown construction project that started earlier this year. That already affected business, then came COVID-19.

"You got to understand we don't have a front door, we don't have traffic, we were shut all the way out," Beckley said. "People have to come down the alley or park two or three blocks away just to try to get to our place." 

Three Rivers makes up almost a block of Main Street. It includes a brewery, restaurant, pizzeria and a game room. The owners tried to do curbside service but they said it was difficult with the construction. 

"You know, I had close to 85 employees when we shut down and to have all those people, I laid them all off," Beckley said. 

The owners plan to open again once the "dust settles."
 


