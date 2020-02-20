Personal information of victims prompts debate in court

“We know with the work that we do with domestic and sexual assault survivors and child abuse survivors that personal identifying information can be used as a tool to continue to stock and create economic barriers of crime and to violate that confidentially,” said a victim’s advocate in District Court.

The defense attorney’s for a battery suspect, filed a motion to have the prosecutors with the District Attorney's Office sanctioned for redacting documents before handing them over. The redactions include the date of birth, aside from the year, and all but the last four digits of the social security.

“That is certainly always a concern when I talk to victims and witnesses they always say ‘I’m worried about the defendant contacting me, I’m worried about him having my information. I don’t want to cooperate because I’m worried about retaliation,’” said Natalie Lyon with the District Attorney’s Office.

Lyon said the District Attorney's Office is making a new stance, to protect victim safety.

But it's not that simple.

Judge Flores went back and forth with her in court asking for a rule that allows the redaction, Lyon pointed to case law.

The move to redact that information is relatively new. So in most cases, defense attorneys have been provided that information.

“The state is engaging in speculation as to the boogie man, the horrible things that could happen every day, well that will never overcome an individual defendants due process rights to have information about their case and for their attorneys to be fully prepared defend against the states charges,” said a defense attorney in court.

The judge did not rule on sanctions Thursday. Both the state and defense will provide written responses, with the judge’s ruling to follow.

District Defender Jennifer Barela with the Office of the Public Defender released this statement:

“We use these basic identifiers daily to do our required checks for conflicts of interest with other cases and to start our investigations. We also don’t want people to exploit information, but prosecutors can’t show an example where this has happened, and this hypothetical risk doesn’t outweigh our very real, daily need to track down witnesses and interview them. For example, if we are given the name John Garcia with a DA-redacted birthday of only 1991 and no other information, the search pulls up hundreds and hundreds of cases, making it impossible to determine which one is the John Garcia we need. This is a waste of everyone’s time and is no real benefit to victims. If this continues, it is going to lead to more interviews of witnesses and victims, ultimately delaying resolution of the case. Plus, there is already a quick and easy process with a judge that prosecutors can use to protect this information if there is a real need.”