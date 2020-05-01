Pet groomer inundated with phone calls as governor allows business to take customers | KOB 4
Pet groomer inundated with phone calls as governor allows business to take customers

Nathan O’Neal
Updated: May 01, 2020 06:36 PM
Created: May 01, 2020 04:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque grooming business owner has been overwhelmed with phone calls since the governor allowed it to reopen.

Carolee Douglas, co-owner of Academy Boarding Kennels, said she fielded more than 60 calls on Friday.

"We have one dog right now-- but we've lined up a bunch coming in for tomorrow," Douglas said. "They're already calling us, grooming is already coming in. We're already going to be grooming 15 dogs tomorrow, we're backed up."

Douglas has been in business since 1983, and she said she's never experienced anything like the issues the COVID-19 pandemic brought. 

"So things are going to start off to a slow start and everybody knows that, but they're ready to come back," she said. "I'm just glad that we're rocking and rolling again-- that's all."
 


