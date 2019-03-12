Petition of gun background check bill delivered to secretary of state | KOB 4
Petition of gun background check bill delivered to secretary of state

Marian Camacho
March 12, 2019 12:02 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. - Republican lawmakers at the Roundhouse are delivering on their promise to petition the recently signed universal background check bill.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham put her signature on Senate Bill 8 on Friday. 

On Monday, Republicans delivered their petition to the Secretary of State's Office.  From delivery, the secretary of state has ten days to make a determination on whether the petition is acceptable.

If approved, Republicans would have until July of next year to gather the needed signatures. They would need signatures from 10-percent of registered voters in 25 of New Mexico's 33 counties.

Proponents of Senate Bill 8 say it will close a loophole that allows many private gun sales without background checks against a federal database of prohibited buyers.

Opponents say the law is unenforceable and goes against the Second Amendment. In fact, 25 of the 33 counties in New Mexico have made a stance against new gun control measures moving through the State Legislature, including Senate Bill 8.

