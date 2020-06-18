Petition requests chief sign be taken down in Durango

The petition was created by Durango Peace and Justice. It has close to 2,000 signatures. The is asking the mayor and the owners of Toh-Atin Gallery to remove the chief.

"I expect that we will be receiving in some manner the petition but I have not, nor has the city received any petition at this point but we will take appropriate action when we do, which will probably be initial conversations with the property owner," said Durango Mayor Dean Brookie.

Brookie said it will be up to the owners of the gallery to leave the sign up or take it down because its on private property.

The co-owner of the gallery says it's an important conversation to have.

"We're good people, and we love the Native people, and we want to do what's right for them and were willing to have any conversation with anybody, we would like them to come by and see our business and see who we are," Antonia Clark said.

Clark says they never meant to offend anyone.

Jannette Dale says she is happy that she and other Native Americans have a place to showcase their art.

"To me, I'm thankful that the galleries are there, where they can buy from and order from us," she said.

Dale says she is not offended by the chief sign.