Petition seeks release of New Mexico prisoners amid outbreak

The Associated Press
Created: April 14, 2020 06:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Some attorneys and prisoner advocates have petitioned the New Mexico Supreme Court for the release of more inmates from the state corrections system amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Defense attorneys, public defenders and the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico filed an emergency petition Tuesday.

They want the court to order the immediate release of those at risk of serious illness from COVID-19, those within a year of release, and those held on infractions such as parole and probation violations.

The request goes beyond the releases ordered by the governor last week. New Mexico has 1,407 cases of the virus as of Tuesday with at least 36 known deaths now.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

