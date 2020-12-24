Pfizer CEO participates in Navajo Nation town hall

“It's one out of hundreds of thousands of people,” he said. “Which is common with everything, with all medicines, especially vaccines, so I feel very good.

Dr. Bourla also addressed how often people should receive the vaccine

“We know that you will just need one dose per year not two. Every year one. Not two,” he said.

Finally, Dr. Bourla stressed the importance of getting vaccinated on the Navajo Nation and elsewhere.

“Vaccines have been the most important health care intervention since clean water,” he said. “People should trust in science because this is what has led the world in the last 100 years.”