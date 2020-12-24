Pfizer CEO participates in Navajo Nation town hall

Grace Reader
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Pfizer CEO Dr. Albert Bourla participated in a town hall with leaders of the Navajo Nation to answer questions about the virus.
Earlier this year, the Navajo Nation played a huge role in Pfizer’s vaccine trials. More than 250 people took part.
“Pfizer made it clear that we would move at only one speed—the speed of science,” Bourla said.
Some people have reported allergic reactions after receiving the vaccine, but Dr. Bourla said those cases were rare.
“It's one out of hundreds of thousands of people,” he said. “Which is common with everything, with all medicines, especially vaccines, so I feel very good.
Dr. Bourla also addressed how often people should receive the vaccine
“We know that you will just need one dose per year not two. Every year one. Not two,” he said.
Finally, Dr. Bourla stressed the importance of getting vaccinated on the Navajo Nation and elsewhere.
“Vaccines have been the most important health care intervention since clean water,” he said. “People should trust in science because this is what has led the world in the last 100 years.”
