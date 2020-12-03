Pfizer vaccine scheduled to arrive in New Mexico in mid-to-late December | KOB 4
Pfizer vaccine scheduled to arrive in New Mexico in mid-to-late December

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 03, 2020 06:31 PM
Created: December 03, 2020 06:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico is expected to receive an initial shipment of approximately 17,500 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. It's scheduled to arrive in mid-to-late December, according to the governor's office.

The state's distribution plan lists health care workers among the first to be vaccinated. However, Lt. Gov. Howie Morales is calling for educations to be given top priority as well.

Pfizer announced in November that its vaccine was more than 90% effective against COVID-19.


