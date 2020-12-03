Pfizer vaccine scheduled to arrive in New Mexico in mid-to-late December

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico is expected to receive an initial shipment of approximately 17,500 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. It's scheduled to arrive in mid-to-late December, according to the governor's office.

The state's distribution plan lists health care workers among the first to be vaccinated. However, Lt. Gov. Howie Morales is calling for educations to be given top priority as well.