Phase two on hold in New Mexico as COVID-19 spread rate rises

Joshua Panas
Updated: June 25, 2020 03:56 PM
Created: June 25, 2020 03:14 PM

Phase two on hold in New Mexico as COVID-19 spread rate rises |

SANTA FE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the state will not be entering phase 2 right away. The governor said she wants to see more data over the next few days and weeks.

The governor said several things will not change right now:

  • Face coverings continue to be mandatory
  • Occupancy limits remain the same for retailers, gyms, restaurants, houses of worship, lodgers, salons, non-essential businesses
  • 14-day quarantine for most out-of-state visitors remains in place
  • Concerts, performing arts venues, festivals, fairs, trade shows and other mass gatherings remain banned

Phase two includes the reopening of bars, theaters and non-tribal casinos.

The governor's decision came as the spread rate rose in four of the five regions in New Mexico.

The governor also pointed to rising cases in neighboring states. She said New Mexico is in a better position than Arizona and Texas due to early mitigation steps, including the use of masks.

Phase two on hold in New Mexico as COVID-19 spread rate rises |

Phase two on hold in New Mexico as COVID-19 spread rate rises | Phase two on hold in New Mexico as COVID-19 spread rate rises |


