Picture of governor without a mask was taken in March 2019-- before COVID-19 was discovered

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 06, 2020 06:38 PM
Created: August 06, 2020 05:03 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A viral picture of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham at a Santa Fe shop without a mask was taken in 2019-- before the COVID-19 pandemic.
KOB 4 reached out to the store, which posted the picture, and was told it was taken in March 2019.
The governor's office also confirmed the picture is more than a year old.
The post had been shared on social media hundreds of times. Some people accused the governor of not wearing a mask in public. However, the mask mandate was not in effect in 2019 because COVID-19 had not been discovered yet.
The post has been taken down.
