Picture of governor without a mask was taken in March 2019-- before COVID-19 was discovered

Updated: August 06, 2020 06:38 PM
Created: August 06, 2020 05:03 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A viral picture of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham at a Santa Fe shop without a mask was taken in 2019-- before the COVID-19 pandemic.

KOB 4 reached out to the store, which posted the picture, and was told it was taken in March 2019. 

The governor's office also confirmed the picture is more than a year old. 

The post had been shared on social media hundreds of times. Some people accused the governor of not wearing a mask in public. However, the mask mandate was not in effect in 2019 because COVID-19 had not been discovered yet.

The post has been taken down. 


