Pictures reveal aftermath of Red Mountain Pass avalanche | KOB 4
Marian Camacho
June 04, 2019 07:09 AM

OURAY, Colo. - Ever wonder what a mountainside looks like following an avalanche and all the snow has melted away? 

Check out the pictures posted on the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Twitter page of the aftermath of an avalanche on Red Mountain Pass road just above Ouray, Colorado.

Officials say the pictures don't quite show all the damage left behind.

You can see where trees were cut at their roots and debris piled on the sides.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say this was just one of thousands of avalanches that swept down mountains during the winter.

Credits

Updated: June 04, 2019 07:09 AM
Created: June 04, 2019 07:05 AM

