Pictures reveal aftermath of Red Mountain Pass avalanche
Photo: CO Parks and Wildlife
Marian Camacho
June 04, 2019 07:09 AM
OURAY, Colo. - Ever wonder what a mountainside looks like following an avalanche and all the snow has melted away?
Check out the pictures posted on the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Twitter page of the aftermath of an avalanche on Red Mountain Pass road just above Ouray, Colorado.
Officials say the pictures don't quite show all the damage left behind.
Aftermath of an avalanche on the Red Mountain Pass road above Ouray. The pictures don’t entirely convey the carnage. And this is but one of thousands of avalanches that swept down mountainsides during the winter. ?@COParksWildlife? pic.twitter.com/7zpv5l93Ve— CPW SW Region (@CPW_SW) June 3, 2019
You can see where trees were cut at their roots and debris piled on the sides.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say this was just one of thousands of avalanches that swept down mountains during the winter.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Updated: June 04, 2019 07:09 AM
Created: June 04, 2019 07:05 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved