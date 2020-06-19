Pie Town pie shop closed for good

“We literally don’t have curbs. It’s a remote town with dirt roads. I mean, we’re on the highway. You can blink and miss us, so the delivery wasn’t an option,” she said. “Most of our customers come from other states.”

Knapp said the decision to shut down after 25 years wasn’t an easy one.

“The lines blur. The lines blur when your business is your life,” she said. “It’s a family business. It always was and then friends came along to replace family members, and they became like family.”

Knapp said ‘Pie-O-Neer Pies’ was a home away from home where family, friends and loved ones often laughed, relaxed and stuffed their faces with pies.

“We’ve created something that’s not going away—a destination. People need a reason to get in a car and go somewhere,” she said. “They need to be happy and a little road trip, a day trip, a planning of vacation—you look forward to it and it gives you energy to go on to your daily tasks.”

Despite the challenges, Knapp said she and her partner plan to move forward.

“We have always hoped to reopen my partner’s, Stanley King’s, Silver Creek Inn,” she said. “It’s a guesthouse from the 1880s from the gold rush and we hope to retire here and do that someday and we’re accelerating those plans. I have faith the future will be bright eventually and everything has its time.”