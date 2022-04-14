Pilgrimage to El Santuario de Chimayó returns | KOB 4
Pilgrimage to El Santuario de Chimayó returns

Kai Porter
Updated: April 14, 2022 07:21 PM
Created: April 14, 2022 07:00 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. — For the first time since 2019, thousands of pilgrims will fill Chimayó Friday.

Organizers canceled the annual Good Friday walk to El Santuario de Chimayó the last two years because of the pandemic, but now things will be returning to normal.

Many people were at the church Thursday, happy to be back for the pilgrimage.

KOB 4 met Irene Martinez and her daughter Crystal on the seven-mile walk from their home in La Puebla.

"I do the pilgrimage because we need to pray for people in Ukraine, for ourselves, and get the devil out of the way," Irene said.

State road crews were busy setting up traffic barriers up the road from the chapel, preparing for the tens of thousands of walkers that will make the pilgrimage Friday.

Meanwhile, Santa Fe County Sheriff's deputies spent the day making glow sticks that they will give out to walkers starting Thursday night. Deputies are also stepping up patrols along the pilgrimage routes – reminding walkers to wear bright clothes, walk in groups and stay off the roadways.


