Pilgrimage to El Santuario de Chimayó returns

"I do the pilgrimage because we need to pray for people in Ukraine, for ourselves, and get the devil out of the way," Irene said.

State road crews were busy setting up traffic barriers up the road from the chapel, preparing for the tens of thousands of walkers that will make the pilgrimage Friday.

Meanwhile, Santa Fe County Sheriff's deputies spent the day making glow sticks that they will give out to walkers starting Thursday night. Deputies are also stepping up patrols along the pilgrimage routes – reminding walkers to wear bright clothes, walk in groups and stay off the roadways.