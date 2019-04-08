2 killed in plane crash near Santa Fe airport | KOB 4
2 killed in plane crash near Santa Fe airport

Joshua Panas
April 08, 2019 06:24 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.- Two people were killed in a plane crash near the Santa Fe Regional Airport on Monday.

Officials said the plane, a single-engine Cessna, was approaching the airport when it crashed.

The debris field is small, just off a road and short of the runway, according to officials.

The FAA will investigate the cause of the crash.

Created: April 08, 2019 04:40 PM

