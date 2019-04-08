2 killed in plane crash near Santa Fe airport
Joshua Panas
April 08, 2019 06:24 PM
SANTA FE, N.M.- Two people were killed in a plane crash near the Santa Fe Regional Airport on Monday.
Officials said the plane, a single-engine Cessna, was approaching the airport when it crashed.
The debris field is small, just off a road and short of the runway, according to officials.
The FAA will investigate the cause of the crash.
#NMSP #planecrash 2 Fatalities confirmed. Investigators locate second person deceased in plane wreckage in Santa Fe. FAA enroute to scene. No other info currently available. https://t.co/wT9OvLS81K— NMSP (@NMStatePolice) April 9, 2019
Credits
Joshua Panas
Updated: April 08, 2019 06:24 PM
Created: April 08, 2019 04:40 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved