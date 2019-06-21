Pine Lodge Fire burns over 700 acres, no containment | KOB 4
Pine Lodge Fire burns over 700 acres, no containment

Faith Egbuonu
June 21, 2019 08:12 PM

CAPITAN, N.M. — It’s been two days since the Pine Lodge Fire near the Capitan Mountains Wilderness started.

"There's no containment on this fire at this moment,” said Lincoln National Forest’s supervisor, Travis Moseley.

Fire crews have been working around the clock, but still no luck.

"We know that it's growing right now, and we're having trouble in our initial containment lines – so, we are diligently working on this fire,” Moseley said.

The original size of the fire was estimated to be 30 acres, but now has reached over 700 acres with plenty of destruction.

"There were two cabins that we are aware, and potentially a third that occurred on the very first burn period in the first few hours of the initial fire start – those became engulfed,” Moseley said. “We're now accessing the situation up there.”

So far, there are no injuries reported. However, Moseley believes people still need to be aware.

"It's spread to the north where most of the values are at risk, in terms of homes, and things of this nature,” Moseley said.

Fire officials aren’t taking any chances. They set up a base camp nearby.

"We mobilize resources from all over the state and actually from all over the nation at times, but we're right now in the process of setting up a base camp here to be closer to the fire. Our incident command post will actually be in Capitan,” Moseley said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Faith Egbuonu


June 21, 2019

