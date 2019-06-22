Pine Lodge Fire grows to almost 3,000 acres
Christina Rodriguez
June 22, 2019 06:32 PM
CAPITAN, N.M. — The Pine Lodge Fire has grown to almost 3,000 acres in the Lincoln National Forest.
Fire crews said it is now threatening 15 homes and ranches in Arabela, a community just east of the fire.
However, there are no evacuations in order at this time.
State Road 246 remains closed between Roswell and Capitan because of thick smoke in the area.
There are about 175 people working to put the fire out, but there's still no containment.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
