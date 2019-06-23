Pine Lodge Fire has now burned almost 6,000 acres
Christina Rodriguez
June 23, 2019 10:20 PM
CAPITAN, N.M. — The Pine Lodge Fire has grown to almost 6,000 acres in the Lincoln National Forest.
Despite over 175 people work to put the fire out, there is still no containment. The wildfire began Wednesday.
Right now the fire is burning in rough and rocky terrain, making it even more difficult for fire crews.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
There will be a community meeting Monday evening at 6:30 p.m. in the Capitan Traylor Gym.
