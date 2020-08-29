Plaintiffs in New Mexico case seek plan for at-risk students

The Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Plaintiffs in a landmark education lawsuit against the state of New Mexico are pressuring policymakers to develop and implement a plan for overhauling the state's education system.
Attorneys for the plaintiffs are speaking remotely in front of the Legislative Finance Committee during Friday's meeting in Red River.
Around 80% of the state’s 330,000 students are considered at-risk under the lawsuit, which covers low-income, English-language-learning and Native American students.
The lawyers say the only way to resolve six-year-old lawsuit and ensure at-risk students are being served is for legislators to force the governor to act.
