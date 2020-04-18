Plan calls for diverting, storing water from Gila River

Under the Arizona Water Settlements Act, New Mexico is entitled to 14,000 acre-feet of water a year, or about 4.5 billion gallons. State officials opted to build a diversion system, as that alternative opened the door to more federal funding. The state would have received less had it pursued other water projects in the region.

It missed a deadline in December to have an environmental review completed and approved by federal officials in order to free up additional funding. Still, the New Mexico Central Arizona Project Entity has more than $60 million it could spend on a diversion and regional water projects.

The draft environmental review that’s up for review now considers four alternatives to construct, operate and maintain the proposed project. Officials don’t have a preferred alternative, saying it’s likely a “no action” alternative will be selected until funding is secured.

“We need public feedback and encourage commenters to focus on the analysis of costs and benefits of the alternatives to make any future decisions,” said Alexander Smith, the deputy area manager for the Bureau of Reclamation’s Phoenix office.

Comments will be accepted through June 8.