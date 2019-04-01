Pilot killed in northern New Mexico crash | KOB 4
Pilot killed in northern New Mexico crash

Marian Camacho
April 01, 2019 11:53 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A 59-year-old Texas man was killed in a single-engine plane crash in northern New Mexico Sunday.

Crews were called to the crash between Farmington and Crownpoint just after 4 p.m.

According to State Police, Marvin Monroe Casey of Big Spring, Texas, died in the crash.

Police say his plane disappeared from radar about 50 miles south of Farmington. The plane crashed under unknown circumstances in the area between Farmington and Crownpoint.

State Police and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

