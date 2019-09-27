Plane goes missing after taking off from Santa Fe airport
SANTA FE, N.M.- Authorities are looking for a single-engine aircraft that may have crashed in the Pecos Wilderness, north of Santa Fe.
According to New Mexico State Police (NMSP) Spokesperson Dusty Francisco, the plane took off from the Santa Fe Airport at 5:49 p.m. Thursday. He said it lost contact with air traffic control around 6:01 p.m.
Francisco said they don't know if anyone other than the pilot was on the plane.
He added that there has been no contact with the pilot or sightings of the plane since the search began.
In addition to NMSP, The New Mexico Wing Civil Air Patrol and the Air National Guard are assisting in the search.
