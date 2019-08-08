Plane spins on runway while landing at Santa Fe airport | KOB 4
Plane spins on runway while landing at Santa Fe airport

The Associated Press
August 08, 2019 12:46 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Authorities say the Santa Fe Regional Airport was closed for up to two hours Thursday after a small plane spun on a runway while landing.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford said two people were aboard the single-engine plane and that nobody was injured.

Lunsford said the plane spun when the pilot "lost directional control while landing."

Airport Operations Manager John Dickinson said the plane "was a little banged up" and that closure curtailed flights for over 90 minutes.

Dickinson said he didn't have details on the affected flight operations.

Created: August 08, 2019 12:46 PM

