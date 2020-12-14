Plans for upcoming 60-day legislative session still up in the air

However, not everyone is on board with that.

"There is not a desire, at this point as we sit here today, to delay the session,” said Sen. Peter Wirth (D-District 25).

The most recent special session did now allow the public inside the Roundhouse. Instead, the session was streamed online. Some lawmakers brought the concerns of constituents forward as they received them via email.

Lawmakers also discussed renting Santa Fe’s convention center for the session for $250,000. While lawmakers did not take that idea off the table Monday, but seemed to lean away from that option.

“From my perspective, given from what we're hearing from the public health experts, the epidemiologists, I don't see that the convention center adds anything from a health and safety perspective,” said New Mexico Speaker of the House Brian Egolf.

Lawmakers did not finalize a decision during the Monday meeting.