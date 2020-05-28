Plastic becomes a hot commodity as businesses attempt to reopen safely

Megan Abundis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The demand for plastic is up as more businesses try to create COVID-safe spaces.
Steve Montiel, a plastics fabricator, said he's been busier than ever-- putting in 12-hour days.
"My wife insists that we do take the weekend off," Montiel joked.
In three months, Montiel said he fulfilled more than 500 orders for sneeze guards.
"We've never just been this busy at all," he said. "We've just been overwhelmed. We are doing about four, five times the work that we usually do."
Montiel said universities, banks, casinos, pueblos and gas stations have all requested his help
"I call it the Costco effect. Everyone is just trying to put up as much as they can and buying all that they could," he said. "So, they've utilized everything that's in stock. The manufacturers are telling us 14-22 weeks out because they have to develop the resins. The resins are all gone."
Montiel said he's currently out of stock.
"I feel like I would love to help everybody that calls emails me but I just don't have the material," he said. "We are pretty much out of acrylics across the United States. Polycarbonate, anything clear has been put up."
Montiel said it could be up to 22 weeks before he gets more acrylics and polycarbonates.
