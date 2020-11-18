Plea deal in case of killed Marine delayed as defendant reports being ill

Authorities said Willard led police to Gurule's body. It's likely her plea deal will be contingent on her continued cooperation for when Gomez faces trial.

The delays in the case are not making it easier on Gurule's family.

"How does it make me feel? Tired," Miller said.

Miller added that she's fine with WIllard getting a plea deal, but the waiting is weighin on her.

"Weary a little bit, but you know what-- I'm working through that and I'm trying to figure out how I can help," she said.

Lawyers are working to get an in-person plea hearing for Willard. Gomez is expected to be on trial in 2021.