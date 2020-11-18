Plea deal in case of killed Marine delayed as defendant reports being ill

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The COVID-19 pandemic has complicated a prominent murder case in Valencia County.
During a virtual hearing, Jeannine Willard, the girlfriend of Francisco Gomez, who is accused of shooting and killing Matthew Gurule, was supposed to get a plea deal.
"Ms. Willard currently is ill. She assures me that she is not positive COVID. However, just being cautious, I'm not letting her into my office to sign the plea," said Joshua Sanchez, who is Willard's attorney.
In August 2019, Gurule was reported missing. His mother, Sandra Miller, led a search effort around Belen. Weeks later, investigators said evidence pointed them to Willard and Gomez.
Authorities said Willard led police to Gurule's body. It's likely her plea deal will be contingent on her continued cooperation for when Gomez faces trial.
The delays in the case are not making it easier on Gurule's family.
"How does it make me feel? Tired," Miller said.
Miller added that she's fine with WIllard getting a plea deal, but the waiting is weighin on her.
"Weary a little bit, but you know what-- I'm working through that and I'm trying to figure out how I can help," she said.
Lawyers are working to get an in-person plea hearing for Willard. Gomez is expected to be on trial in 2021.
