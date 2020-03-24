PNM offers tips to conserve energy while stuck at home

Those teams are seeing increased demand across the PNM system.

However, Jackson said there are ways people can keep unnecessary use in check.

She suggested opening a window or using a fan, rather than relying on a cooling system.

Jackson also said kitchens are an energy-hungry part of a home. She said using an outside barbecue grill is a good option to conserve energy.

"No matter what is going on in our state, keeping the lights on for customers including businesses, hospitals, police and fire stations-- it's all around-the-clock work we do. It's 365 days of effort, so we want to continue to provide that reliable energy that New Mexico needs," Jackson said.