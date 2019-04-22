PNM plans to be be emissions-free by 2040 | KOB 4
The Associated Press
April 22, 2019 04:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico's largest electric provider says it's the nation's first investor-owned utility to set a goal of being 100% emissions-free by 2040.

Public Service Co. of New Mexico made the announcement Monday while gathered with dozens of state, local and tribal officials and students in Albuquerque.

The announcement comes as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and fellow Democrats in the Legislature push for more renewable energy investments and to adopt policies addressing climate change.

That includes a law passed during the legislative session that sets ambitious renewable energy goals. Utilities such as PNM must get at least half of their electricity from renewable sources by 2030. That would jump to 80 percent by 2040.

PNM CEO Pat Vincent-Collawn says technological advancements and battery storage will help the utility meet that goal five years ahead of the state's schedule.

