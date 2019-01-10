PNM will not disconnect service of federal employees behind on bill
Marian Camacho
January 10, 2019 12:02 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – PNM says it will protect federal employees who are behind on their PNM bills.
“PNM will not be disconnecting power for federal employees, due to non-payment, during the government shutdown because it is simply the right thing to do,” said Becky Teague, vice president of PNM customer service operations.
The utility says federal employees behind on their bills just need to provide PNM with a copy of their furlough letter.
Those who simply need help with their bill during the furlough should contact PNM to go over resources available to them.
Bill payment assistance is available to the general public through the PNM Good Neighbor Fund. For more information on that call 1-888-DIAL-PNM.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Created: January 10, 2019 12:02 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved