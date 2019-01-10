PNM will not disconnect service of federal employees behind on bill | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

PNM will not disconnect service of federal employees behind on bill

PNM will not disconnect service of federal employees behind on bill

Marian Camacho
January 10, 2019 12:02 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – PNM says it will protect federal employees who are behind on their PNM bills.

Advertisement

“PNM will not be disconnecting power for federal employees, due to non-payment, during the government shutdown because it is simply the right thing to do,” said Becky Teague, vice president of PNM customer service operations.

The utility says federal employees behind on their bills just need to provide PNM with a copy of their furlough letter.

Those who simply need help with their bill during the furlough should contact PNM to go over resources available to them.

Bill payment assistance is available to the general public through the PNM Good Neighbor Fund. For more information on that call 1-888-DIAL-PNM.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: January 10, 2019 12:02 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque acupuncturist arrested, charged with raping a client
Albuquerque acupuncturist arrested, charged with raping a client
Woman dies days after texting for help during domestic violence incident
Woman dies days after texting for help during domestic violence incident
State land commissioner: No more coyote killing contests
State land commissioner: No more coyote killing contests
Teen to be tried as an adult for murder of 9-year-old cousin
Teen to be tried as an adult for murder of 9-year-old cousin
New Mexico to participate in early food stamps option
New Mexico to participate in early food stamps option
Advertisement




Albuquerque acupuncturist arrested, charged with raping a client
Albuquerque acupuncturist arrested, charged with raping a client
Trump threatens emergency declaration, visits Texas border
Donald Trump
3 charged in 2009 Alamogordo double homicide
From left: Joe Chavez, Matias Loza, Robert Chavez
State land commissioner: No more coyote killing contests
State land commissioner: No more coyote killing contests
Teen to be tried as an adult for murder of 9-year-old cousin
Teen to be tried as an adult for murder of 9-year-old cousin