Pojoaque schools locked down amid bomb threat investigation

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: October 01, 2021 02:14 PM
Created: October 01, 2021 01:50 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. – Students and staff at Pojoaque Valley School District's middle and high schools are on lockdown amid reports of a bomb threat.

Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office deputies responded at around 10 a.m. to reports of a bomb threat at the middle and high schools. A SFCSO spokesman said deputies did find suspicious bags. 

Explosive experts with New Mexico State Police are on scene investigating. 

