Pojoaque schools locked down amid bomb threat investigation

SANTA FE, N.M. – Students and staff at Pojoaque Valley School District's middle and high schools are on lockdown amid reports of a bomb threat.
Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office deputies responded at around 10 a.m. to reports of a bomb threat at the middle and high schools. A SFCSO spokesman said deputies did find suspicious bags.
Explosive experts with New Mexico State Police are on scene investigating.
