Pojoaque Valley HS senior transforms hidden talents, class project into newly-published children's book

Joy Wang
Created: September 21, 2021 07:56 AM
POJOAQUE, N.M. – During the pandemic, you may have picked up a hobby, tried something new or discovered a hidden talent – like one Pojoaque Valley High School did when he wrote a children's book for a class project.
Robert Cantu wrote 'Tommy and the Sock Monster' based on his love of wacky socks. As a kid, his sock collection grew but he often lost socks.
"My parents would be buying me these socks and they would be wonder, 'Where are these socks going?' and that's what sparked the sock monster idea," Cantu said. "It's a boy named Tommy who is on a mission to solve his missing socks and comes across an unlikely friend.
Cantu developed the idea during a high school class project that required them to make a children's book. As the project progressed, Cantu received praise from his teacher and his mom, who encouraged him to publish it.
Now, Cantu reads his published book to kids and is enjoying his decision to try something new.
"Writing was definitely something that's not always caught my eye but this opportunity came up and I finally found a love for something that I'm really good at," Cantu said.
Aside from writing, the book lead Cantu – a high school senior – to discover another possible path to pursue in the future.
"I definitely think about the business aspect of the book that I'm learning with my mom and what it would be," Cantu stated. "It'd be good going into something like that in college."
Even as Cantu heads to college, his book will live on at the school. The school ordered enough books to give each student a copy of the book and Cantu will be signing some of the copies in the coming months.
The book is available on Amazon or on his website where you can find more information on Cantu and his book.
