Police: 1 killed in shooting; officer not injured on Navajo Nation | KOB 4
The Associated Press
May 19, 2019 09:28 AM

TUBA CITY, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Police Department said one person was killed Saturday in a shooting involving an officer who was not injured in the incident.

The department said in a brief statement that the incident occurred in Tonolea but did not provide any information about the person killed or what precipitated the shooting.

The statement said the incident is being investigated by the Navajo Division of Public Safety and the FBI.

Tonoleah is approximately 68 miles (109 kilometers) north of Flagstaff.

Created: May 19, 2019 09:28 AM

