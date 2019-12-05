Police: 17-year-old airlifted to El Paso after shooting in Ruidoso | KOB 4
Advertisement

Police: 17-year-old airlifted to El Paso after shooting in Ruidoso

Police: 17-year-old airlifted to El Paso after shooting in Ruidoso

Christina Rodriguez
Created: December 05, 2019 08:32 AM

RUIDOSO, N.M. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday evening in Ruidoso. 

Just before 5 p.m., Ruidoso police were called to the 200 block of Excalibur Drive in response to a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was airlifted to an El Paso hospital for medical treatment. 

Advertisement

Detectives from the Ruidoso Police Department will be handling the case. Information is limited at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New entertainment venue making construction progress
New entertainment venue making construction progress
17-year-old girl spends six days in custody after being wrongfully accused of murder
17-year-old girl spends six days in custody after being wrongfully accused of murder
Robot vacuum causes house fire
Robot vacuum causes house fire
Mother says school officials failed her daughter after she suffered life-threatening head injury
Mother says school officials failed her daughter after she suffered life-threatening head injury
Video: Defense attorney arrested for DWI
Video: Defense attorney arrested for DWI
Advertisement


New Mexico to invest in Las Cruces hemp manufacturing firm
New Mexico to invest in Las Cruces hemp manufacturing firm
House will draft Trump impeachment articles, Pelosi says
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., makes a statement at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Pelosi announced that the House is moving forward to draft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.  (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Robot vacuum causes house fire
Robot vacuum causes house fire
New Mexico county ends federal immigration holds at jail
New Mexico county ends federal immigration holds at jail
New Mexico celebrated during lighting of US Capitol Christmas Tree
New Mexico celebrated during lighting of US Capitol Christmas Tree