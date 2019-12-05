Police: 17-year-old airlifted to El Paso after shooting in Ruidoso

Christina Rodriguez
Created: December 05, 2019 08:32 AM
RUIDOSO, N.M. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday evening in Ruidoso.
Just before 5 p.m., Ruidoso police were called to the 200 block of Excalibur Drive in response to a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was airlifted to an El Paso hospital for medical treatment.
Detectives from the Ruidoso Police Department will be handling the case. Information is limited at this time.
