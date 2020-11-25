Police: 18-year-old has not been heard from since stating she was robbed at gunpoint | KOB 4
Police: 18-year-old has not been heard from since stating she was robbed at gunpoint

Police: 18-year-old has not been heard from since stating she was robbed at gunpoint

Joshua Panas
Created: November 25, 2020 12:33 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department is searching for 18-year-old Neveah Garcia.

Police say she moved out of her parent's house about three weeks ago, and hasn't been seen since.

On Tuesday, police said Garcia sent her parents a message that stated she was robbed at gunpoint. She said she was either in the area of Chimayo or Espanola. 

Garcia has not been responding to messages, police said.

Anyone with information about Garcia's whereabouts can report the tips to 242-COPS. 


