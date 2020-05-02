Police: 3 men from Colorado, New Mexico in fatal shooting | KOB 4
Police: 3 men from Colorado, New Mexico in fatal shooting

The Associated Press
Created: May 02, 2020 11:11 AM

BLOOMFIELD, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in northwestern New Mexico say two men from Colorado and one from New Mexico have been arrested in a fatal shooting.

The Bloomfield Police Department said 51-year-old Leodis Williams was killed Thursday morning and that multiple law enforcement agencies in the region helped arrest three suspects several hours later.

They were identified as police as Mark Lindsey, 43, of Bloomfield; Eric Crosby, 33, of Durango, Colorado, and Michael Greer, 28, also from Durango.

All three were arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Crosby and Greer also were accused of tampering with evidence, police said.

Police said their investigation continued Friday and that no additional information was immediately available.

Online court records didn’t list defense attorneys for the men who could comment on their behalf.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

