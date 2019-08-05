Police: 5 Chicago residents die in New Mexico highway crash | KOB 4
Police: 5 Chicago residents die in New Mexico highway crash

The Associated Press
August 05, 2019 06:33 AM

VAUGHN, New Mexico (AP) - Five Chicago residents were killed when their vehicle rolled over on a New Mexico highway.

A New Mexico State Police statement says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 54 near Vaughn around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say the 2005 Nissan Armada crossed the center line before the vehicle swerved back into the southbound lane and rolled.

Police say six passengers were ejected while the driver remained in the vehicle.

The driver and four passengers were pronounced dead at the scene in Guadalupe County.

Authorities identified the victims as 39-year-old driver Mayda Salazar, 41-year-old Fransisco Salazar, 17-year-old Daniel Salazar, 10-year-old Natalie Salazar, and 69-year-old Ramon Morales.

A 16-year-old male and a 21-year-old female, both of Chicago, sustained undisclosed injuries and were transported to a hospital.

Police say an investigation is ongoing.

Credits

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

