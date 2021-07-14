Police arrest man wanted in connection to 2012 disappearance of Las Vegas woman | KOB 4

Police arrest man wanted in connection to 2012 disappearance of Las Vegas woman

Police arrest man wanted in connection to 2012 disappearance of Las Vegas woman

KOB Web Staff
Created: July 14, 2021 11:27 AM

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — After nearly a decade, a suspect in the disappearance of a Las Vegas woman is behind bars.

Police arrested Anselmo "Chemo" Ortiz Tuesday after a warrant was issued late last week.

Ortiz is charged with kidnapping and conspiracy of kidnapping in connection to the 2012 disappearance of Cindy Rivera.

Police said Rivera's ex-husband, Christopher Trujillo, is the one who killed her. Trujillo reportedly admitted to killing her before taking his own life earlier this year.

Rivera was just 19 at the time when Trujillo and Ortiz allegedly kidnapped her from her family's home.

Ortiz will have his first court appearance Wednesday.

MORE:


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico paid $1.5 million to advertise during Virgin Galactic flight
New Mexico paid $1.5 million to advertise during Virgin Galactic flight
Man killed, FBI agent wounded in shootout
Man killed, FBI agent wounded in shootout
New Mexico lawmakers warned about shrinking water supplies
New Mexico lawmakers warned about shrinking water supplies
Major construction project to cause weekend delays at the Big I
Major construction project to cause weekend delays at the Big I
New Mexico announces pharmacy partnership for back-to-school vaccines
New Mexico announces pharmacy partnership for back-to-school vaccines