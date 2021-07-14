Police arrest man wanted in connection to 2012 disappearance of Las Vegas woman

KOB Web Staff
Created: July 14, 2021 11:27 AM
LAS VEGAS, N.M. — After nearly a decade, a suspect in the disappearance of a Las Vegas woman is behind bars.
Police arrested Anselmo "Chemo" Ortiz Tuesday after a warrant was issued late last week.
Ortiz is charged with kidnapping and conspiracy of kidnapping in connection to the 2012 disappearance of Cindy Rivera.
Police said Rivera's ex-husband, Christopher Trujillo, is the one who killed her. Trujillo reportedly admitted to killing her before taking his own life earlier this year.
Rivera was just 19 at the time when Trujillo and Ortiz allegedly kidnapped her from her family's home.
Ortiz will have his first court appearance Wednesday.
MORE:
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company