Police arrest suspect who shot a father and son in Roswell

"That was his work truck provided to him by his employer,” Wildermuth said. "That particular company has GPS tracking on all of its vehicles, so we were also able to use that GPS tracking to check on the location of the vehicle."

Police were able to track Ibarra to just south of US 285.

Police believe an altercation between the father and suspect led to the shooting.

"There may have been some sort of verbal confrontation, shouting match type of thing between the 41-year-old victim, and the shooter himself as the shooter was initially driving by the residence,” Wildermuth said.

Police said both men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Ibarro was charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one count of shooting at or from a motor vehicle.

He is currently booked at the Chaves County Detention Center. His next court hearing is August 27th at Chaves County Magistrate Court.