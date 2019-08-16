Police arrest suspect who shot a father and son in Roswell | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Police arrest suspect who shot a father and son in Roswell

Faith Egbuonu
August 16, 2019 07:00 PM

ROSWELL, N.M. — Police arrested a 21-year-old Julian Roman Ibarra for shooting a father and son in Roswell Tuesday night.

Advertisement

"They were able to develop some information that led them to believe he would be coming into town from that direction at that time,” said Todd Wildermuth, Roswell’s public information officer.

Police said it wasn’t particularly difficult to track down Ibarra.

"That was his work truck provided to him by his employer,” Wildermuth said. "That particular company has GPS tracking on all of its vehicles, so we were also able to use that GPS tracking to check on the location of the vehicle."

Police were able to track Ibarra to just south of US 285.

Police believe an altercation between the father and suspect led to the shooting.

"There may have been some sort of verbal confrontation, shouting match type of thing between the 41-year-old victim, and the shooter himself as the shooter was initially driving by the residence,” Wildermuth said.

Police said both men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Ibarro was charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one count of shooting at or from a motor vehicle.

He is currently booked at the Chaves County Detention Center. His next court hearing is August 27th at Chaves County Magistrate Court.

Credits

Faith Egbuonu


Updated: August 16, 2019 07:00 PM
Created: August 16, 2019 06:56 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Parents concerned about kindergarten students kept in cages
Parents concerned about kindergarten students kept in cages
7-foot alligator seized from Santa Fe man, moved to ABQ BioPark
7-foot alligator seized from Santa Fe man, moved to ABQ BioPark
Report: Best Albuquerque-area public elementary schools ranked
Report: Best Albuquerque-area public elementary schools ranked
NM man accused of branding child on the stomach
NM man accused of branding child on the stomach
ABQ entrepreneur reveals plans to open entertainment center
ABQ entrepreneur reveals plans to open entertainment center
Advertisement




7-foot alligator seized from Santa Fe man, moved to ABQ BioPark
7-foot alligator seized from Santa Fe man, moved to ABQ BioPark
Parents concerned about kindergarten students kept in cages
Parents concerned about kindergarten students kept in cages
State and city officials work together to find solution to pesky raccoon problems
State and city officials work together to find solution to pesky raccoon problems
APS won’t have new state funding to help make security improvements
APS won’t have new state funding to help make security improvements
ABQ entrepreneur reveals plans to open entertainment center
ABQ entrepreneur reveals plans to open entertainment center