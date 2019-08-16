Police arrest suspect who shot a father and son in Roswell
August 16, 2019 07:00 PM
ROSWELL, N.M. — Police arrested a 21-year-old Julian Roman Ibarra for shooting a father and son in Roswell Tuesday night.
"They were able to develop some information that led them to believe he would be coming into town from that direction at that time,” said Todd Wildermuth, Roswell’s public information officer.
Police said it wasn’t particularly difficult to track down Ibarra.
"That was his work truck provided to him by his employer,” Wildermuth said. "That particular company has GPS tracking on all of its vehicles, so we were also able to use that GPS tracking to check on the location of the vehicle."
Police were able to track Ibarra to just south of US 285.
Police believe an altercation between the father and suspect led to the shooting.
"There may have been some sort of verbal confrontation, shouting match type of thing between the 41-year-old victim, and the shooter himself as the shooter was initially driving by the residence,” Wildermuth said.
Police said both men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Ibarro was charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one count of shooting at or from a motor vehicle.
He is currently booked at the Chaves County Detention Center. His next court hearing is August 27th at Chaves County Magistrate Court.
