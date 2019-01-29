Police ask for help to crack 30-year-old cold case

Police say Mendoza was discovered dead on a warm morning in May of 1988, right next to the American Plaza in Farmington, by a passerby.

Police say Mendoza was from Gallup, but are still unsure of what brought him to Farmington in the first place.

While police are hopeful the passing of time can help witnesses remember details they might have missed, that doesn't often prove to be the case. A report by The Washington Post shows cases that remain unsolved after one year, only lead to an arrest five percent of the time.

"If it doesn't happen in my career, it is going to maybe happen in another officer's career. But we are not going to close the case," Chavez said.

