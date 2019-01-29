Police ask for help to crack 30-year-old cold case | KOB 4
Police ask for help to crack 30-year-old cold case

Meg Hilling
January 29, 2019

FARMINGTON, N.M. - Authorities in Farmington are asking the public for help in solving a 33-year-old homicide.

“We are now reaching out to local community members hoping that since time has passed, perhaps they’ve heard something, they might know something,” Heather Chavez of the Farmington Police Department said.

Police say Mendoza was discovered dead on a warm morning in May of 1988, right next to the American Plaza in Farmington, by a passerby.

Police say Mendoza was from Gallup, but are still unsure of what brought him to Farmington in the first place.

While police are hopeful the passing of time can help witnesses remember details they might have missed, that doesn't often prove to be the case. A report by The Washington Post shows cases that remain unsolved after one year, only lead to an arrest five percent of the time.

"If it doesn't happen in my career, it is going to maybe happen in another officer's career. But we are not going to close the case," Chavez said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Farmington Police Department. 

Meg Hilling


Updated: January 29, 2019 06:38 PM
Created: January 29, 2019 05:49 PM

