Police asking for help to locate Carlsbad man

Justine Lopez
September 15, 2019 06:06 PM

CARLSBAD, N.M.— Carlsbad Police Department are asking for the public’s help to locate 21-year-old Preston Michael Thompson-Snelson.

Preston is 5’10”, 230 lbs with dark blonde hair and hazel blue eyes.

He was last seen Sunday leaving Tower Drive on foot in Carlsbad. He was wearing a light-colored shirt, jeans, shoes, and a beige hat.

Preston is believe to be in danger if not found. Anyone knowing information about his whereabouts is asked to call CPD at (575)-885-2111.

Justine Lopez


Updated: September 15, 2019 06:06 PM
Created: September 15, 2019 06:03 PM

