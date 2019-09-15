Police asking for help to locate Carlsbad man
Justine Lopez
September 15, 2019 06:06 PM
CARLSBAD, N.M.— Carlsbad Police Department are asking for the public’s help to locate 21-year-old Preston Michael Thompson-Snelson.
Preston is 5’10”, 230 lbs with dark blonde hair and hazel blue eyes.
He was last seen Sunday leaving Tower Drive on foot in Carlsbad. He was wearing a light-colored shirt, jeans, shoes, and a beige hat.
Preston is believe to be in danger if not found. Anyone knowing information about his whereabouts is asked to call CPD at (575)-885-2111.
