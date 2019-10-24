Police body cam video shows incident involving Gretchen Wilson at NM hotel
LAS CRUCES, N.M.- A police body cam video is contradicting a New Mexico hotel’s story about the removal of country singer Gretchen Wilson following an alleged noise complaint.
The video obtained by an open records request shows a confused yet angry Wilson telling police she was asleep when being asked to leave a Las Cruces hotel around 3 a.m. on a Sunday.
In the video, Wilson says she did nothing wrong.
The "Redneck Woman" singer also says the staff at the Hotel Encanto de Las Cruces were retaliating against her after she asked for room service and was denied.
A hotel employee is then heard saying Wilson could stay. Wilson says she was too upset to remain.
Heritage Hotels & Resorts, which owns Hotel Encanto, has not responded to phone messages and emails.
The episode came after Wilson performed at the Las Cruces Country Music Festival.
