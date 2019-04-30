Police: Boy, 15, shot over banana being thrown at car | KOB 4
Police: Boy, 15, shot over banana being thrown at car

Associated Press
April 30, 2019 10:38 PM

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) - A 15-year-old New Mexico boy is recovering from gunshot wounds after police say a 17-year-old boy shot at his car in retaliation for a banana being thrown.
    
Hobbs Police Department Interim Chief Brian Dunlap told the Hobbs News-Sun the 15-year-old boy was struck three times Sunday and was in stable condition.
    
According to police, the shooting occurred just hours after the annual prom at Hobbs High School. Witnesses told police a teen in the car threw a banana at another vehicle before someone inside that vehicle fired shots.
    
Authorities say the injured boy was flown to a hospital in Lubbock, Texas, after being treated at Lea Regional Hospital.
    
Police say a 17-year-old boy was charged Sunday with shooting at or from a vehicle involving great bodily harm.

