Police: Bullying reported to officials before girl's suicide
The Associated Press
January 18, 2019 03:30 PM
CHESHIRE, Conn. (AP) - Authorities in Connecticut say school officials and police were told weeks before an 11-year-old girl killed herself that she was being bullied.
Anjelita Estrada's death two days before Christmas was ruled a suicide. The sixth-grader began attending Doolittle Elementary School in Cheshire in September after moving from New Mexico.
Police reports obtained by the Republican-American say the girl's mother and stepfather told police in the weeks before her death that she felt she was being bullied because she was Hispanic. Police also said a teacher told school administrators about the bullying.
School Superintendent Jeffrey Solan said school officials cannot comment on what they did in response to the bullying report because it is under investigation.
The state's Child Fatality Review Panel is determining whether a full investigation is warranted.
