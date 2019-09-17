Police: Child dies in Hobbs after being left in vehicle | KOB 4
Police: Child dies in Hobbs after being left in vehicle

KOB Web Staff
September 17, 2019 05:02 PM

HOBBS, N.M.- A two-year-old child died after being left in a vehicle in Hobbs, according to police.

Hobbs Police Chief John Ortolano said they received a 911 call around 1:30 p.m. from a woman who said she had accidentally left her child in her vehicle for several hours. 

Hobbs Fire and Rescue officials declared the child dead at the scene.

Tammie Brooks, 40, has been charged with a first-degree felony. She is being held at the Hobbs County Detention Center.

Brooks told authorities she was babysitting the child, Chief Ortolano said. 

