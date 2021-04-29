Police: Customer attacked massage therapist, hurled racial slurs after refusing to wear a mask

Police say the suspect is a man who was driving a white Ford with Florida plates CLW4172. They're asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers.



“I think it's so important that we let the community know that if follow-up investigations need to be done and detectives need to get involved we want to work directly with them to ensure that we have all the appropriate information evidence," said Commander Luke Languit, an APD ambassador for the Asian American community. "That we come up with the right charges and hold these people accountable and get justice for them.”

The victim moved to the United States from China four years ago. She reportedly spends half of her time as a massage therapist and the other time as a student, learning English.



APD is investigating whether the crime rises to the level of a hate crime.

Advocates believe race cannot be ignored.

“Whether the intent was racially motivated or not, the outcome is that it is one instance of a large pattern, a trend of anti-Asian sentiment, racism words, violent actions against our Asian business community, and it's a direct result of the pandemic and how it's been inaccurate blamed on the Asian community," said Melanie Nguyen with Asian Business Collaborative.



This is not the only incident APD is investigating that's impacting Asian businesses.

APD is trying to reach out to the Asian American community to hopefully solve the crimes, but they know it's going to take time to build trust.

According to statements police received, victim was at the emergency room when she was told by her translator that another employee at a massage parlor was also assaulted by a customer.