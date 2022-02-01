Police detail fatal I-25 pedestrian crash in Santa Fe

Jonathan Fjeld
SANTA FE, N.M. – Police released details regarding a fatal Monday morning pedestrian crash on southbound I-25 in Santa Fe.
The pedestrian was identified as James Coriz, 40, of Santo Domingo Pueblo.
Police discovered Coriz near mile marker 280 around 6:52 a.m. An investigation found he was fatally struck by a vehicle involved in a crash around 2:42 a.m.
The crash also occurred near mile marker 280, just south of where Coriz was discovered.
Police do not believe driver impairment was a factor in the incidents. The driver's identity was not released.
The case is under an active and ongoing investigation by Santa Fe police.
