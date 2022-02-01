Police detail fatal I-25 pedestrian crash in Santa Fe | KOB 4

Police detail fatal I-25 pedestrian crash in Santa Fe

Police detail fatal I-25 pedestrian crash in Santa Fe

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: February 01, 2022 08:57 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. – Police released details regarding a fatal Monday morning pedestrian crash on southbound I-25 in Santa Fe

The pedestrian was identified as James Coriz, 40, of Santo Domingo Pueblo.

Police discovered Coriz near mile marker 280 around 6:52 a.m. An investigation found he was fatally struck by a vehicle involved in a crash around 2:42 a.m.

The crash also occurred near mile marker 280, just south of where Coriz was discovered.

Police do not believe driver impairment was a factor in the incidents. The driver's identity was not released. 

The case is under an active and ongoing investigation by Santa Fe police. 


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

3 postal workers robbed in Albuquerque, USPS offers $50K reward for information
3 postal workers robbed in Albuquerque, USPS offers $50K reward for information
APD: Sergio Almanza was in Mexico before surrender
APD: Sergio Almanza was in Mexico before surrender
Major winter storm set to hit New Mexico Tuesday night
Major winter storm set to hit New Mexico Tuesday night
BCSO reports missing 17-year-old girl as 'located and safe'
BCSO reports missing 17-year-old girl as 'located and safe'
Police detail fatal I-25 pedestrian crash in Santa Fe
Police detail fatal I-25 pedestrian crash in Santa Fe