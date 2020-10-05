Police: Doña Ana deputy shoots man after crash in Las Cruces

The Associated Press
Updated: October 05, 2020 10:21 AM
Created: October 05, 2020 10:19 AM
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico say a Doña Ana County deputy shot a man who was allegedly threatening people with a shotgun after a car wreck over the weekend.
Doña Ana County sheriff’s office spokeswoman Perri Marte said a silver sedan and a pickup truck towing a trailer collided on Sunday around 10 a.m. Marte said Sheriff Kim Stewart, who was off duty, and other bystanders stopped to help when the driver of the sedan retrieved a shotgun and threatened those nearby.
Authorities say the man fled the scene and a deputy located the man and shot him.
The man’s condition is unknown. An investigation is ongoing.
(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)